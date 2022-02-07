Naon Zero-One: the German electric scooter aims at the premium range

Minimalist design, refined technical solutions and sustainability throughout the life-cycle are the main elements of the new Naon Zero-One, the electric scooter prototype conceived and born in Berlin. It is in fact a concept in an advanced state of development, destined to enter the market soon in two versions: The price of the basic version L1e, maximum speed of 45 km / h, is 4,920 euros, while the L3e with a maximum speed of 100 km / h will cost 6,420 euros.

Naon Zero-One: characteristics

The Zero-One project is based on total sustainability, also guaranteed by the simplicity of construction adopted to facilitate the replacement of the various elements of the bodywork, all of which can be separated. Plastic coatings, for example, are not painted to facilitate their disposal. The greater resources required by the production of the aluminum frame are compensated for with a higher energy efficiency on the road, guaranteed by the greater lightness compared to steel. The benefits are above all on a dynamic level, also considering the low center of gravity given by the positioning of the interchangeable batteries under the platform. With a capacity of 2.4 kWh each, they guarantee up to 140 km of autonomy for the 7 kW / 9.5 Hp electric motor and 200 Nm of torque, incorporated in the rear wheel. The compartment under the saddle has sufficient capacity to store a Jet helmet as well as small personal items. The set-up includes calibrated suspensions to ensure maximum comfort and stability, even in limiting pitching when braking, entrusted to a pair of disc brakes with ABS. Attention to the environment requires giving up the unnecessary, such as the Tft digital display, replaced by the smartphone in the dedicated housing on the handlebar.