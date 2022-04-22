Naples, a doctor awarded for his 50-year career dies of an illness after the ceremony

The 73-year-old doctor Marina Sapio, a child neuropsychiatrist, was killed. The condolences and the closeness of the order of doctors.

Awarded for 50 years of graduation fromOrder of the Doctors of Naples, dies shortly after receiving the prestigious honor struck by a sudden illness. This is what happened today, during a ceremony organized by the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Naples and its province to reward the “veterans” of Neapolitan medicine. It was the doctor who lost her life Marina Sapioaged 73, child neuropsychiatrist, who was among the 23 doctors awarded with the medal by the president of the Order Bruno Zuccarelli.

Unfortunately, the doctor died shortly after receiving the medal, victim of an illness, despite the desperate attempt to help her first by the colleagues who were present on the spot, then by the medical staff of the 118 ambulance who arrived on the spot. Great pain and condolences expressed the president of the Order of Doctors of Naples, Bruno Zuccarelli: “What happened today saddens us deeply”, he added, “on behalf of the whole Board of Directors I express a feeling of closeness and affection to the family of my colleague who today was seized by an illness and who unfortunately does not have it. has done “.

Marina Sapio, developmental neuropsychiatrist, during her long career she had been a lecturer at the School of Specialization in Child Neuropsychiatry of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of Naples, a psychotherapist with a degree from the ASNE-SIPsIA school in Rome, supervisor at the ASNE school -SIPsIA of Rome; Teacher of the Specialization Course in ‘Psychoanalytic psychotherapy of adolescents and young adults’. You have published about seventy works in Italian and foreign specialized journals, concerning theoretical-clinical aspects of childhood and adolescent psychotherapy.