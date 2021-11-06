Naples, a nice gesture from Petagna: Spalletti applauds. Ounas like Mertens, there is a great misunderstanding

The Naples started the season in the best way. The Azzurri are leading both in the league and in the Europa League. The results achieved so far by the Neapolitans have also gone beyond the rosiest expectations. This is also due to the market strategies of the Italian company. Aurelio De Laurentiis and Cristiano Giuntoli have satisfied Luciano Spalletti by not giving in to the flattery of Sampdoria for Andrea Petagna. The former SPAL played an excellent match with Legia, of great sacrifice.

He did not limit himself to dealing with the opposing defenders faithfully respecting the tactical dictates of the coach. He proved to have a rare quality for a striker: generosity. Petagna could have scored a goal, he preferred to serve Hirving Lozano a golden assist. A gesture much appreciated also by the coach Luciano Spalletti.

On Ounas there is a big misunderstanding: it is believed that it can only affect the running game. “Adam is a match breaker, he must be included in the final”. Yet the Algerian, even in Crotone, has shown that he knows how to do well even from the start. Splitting matches is another quality of his, not the only one. They said the same things about Mertens. The Belgian was considered an excellent reserve of Insigne, then the former PSV proved its worth. There is nothing more complicated, in football as in life. than to get rid of certain hateful labels …