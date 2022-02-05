“Naples among the best in Europe. We have a specific task”

On the eve of Venice–NaplesPaul Zanetti analyzed tomorrow afternoon’s match at Penzo. The technician. He spoke highly of the Naples by Luciano Spalletti and revealed that he had asked his team to repeat the same performance as the first leg in terms of intensity and concentration.

“Yes, it’s true. We have made our journey and now we have to throw ourselves into this final journey, it will be three months of fire. We cannot think of always scoring points the next, in front of us we will have a Napoli which is a battleship against which it is almost impossible to have the ball for a team like ours. Napoli have a wonderful game, but we must have the strength to try against them too. Against Inter from the bed I saw my team put a lot of spirit on the pitch, then you also need a little luck, the details always make the difference. In the meantime, I keep the very good performance taking into account the difference between us and them. I asked to repeat that performance, we will have to have courage, the points are heavy and decisive “.

Zanetti: “Naples among the best in Europe”

Dwarfs? “We are getting to know Nani, it is not easy to become a leader in the race because the locker room already has its balance. He is certainly a technical leader, he has presented himself very well, working hard and in these 20 days he has grown, he only needs the minutes of the game, if there is anyone who can shift the balance, it is he with his class. He is a technical leader and I am sure that over time he will also become one temperamentally, but I would like there to be no need for the team of a single leader who shifts the balance, but that there are more leaders on the field capable of moving something on a mental level, I believe it is part of the growth of a group “.

What is missing from Venice? “A Serie A group must grow on the basis of their mistakes, we have an average young team with obvious communication difficulties, we have removed two and put on two others, so the common language must be what you do on the pitch “.

How do you face Napoli? “What I asked my team to bring back the desire and determination that I saw in the match against Inter. This can be achieved by approaching the match with great humility, as we will find ourselves in front of one of the best teams in Europe“.