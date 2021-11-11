Naples, another clue for Insigne’s farewell. Januzaj’s agent confirms interest, the hunt for a replacement has started | First page

Two clues make a proof and if this morning the agent’s words Vincenzo Pisacane had sent a strong and clear message about the doubts related to the renewal of Lorenzo Insigne with the Naples those of Dries de Vriese, Adnan’s agent Januzaj they certify how the Neapolitan club is preparing concretely for a future without the current captain. If the terms of the contractual offer do not change by Aurelio De Laurentiis at number 10 in Naples, the renewal will never materialize and a replacement will inevitably arrive at the court of Luciano Spalletti.

UNACCEPTABLE REDUCTION OFFER – To date, the distance between Napoli’s offer and the requests of Insigne and his agent is enormous and increasingly unbridgeable. Indeed, the interview granted to The Roma da Pisacane also certifies how the player believes that he has not been treated in the best possible way by the club: “Napoli offered almost half of what they earn today, ornuno plays his game but the club must take a step forward towards the player and a symbol of Naples. Just look at the treatment given to those who signed a new contract before Insigne. Needless to say, Lorenzo was blown away“.

SUBSTITUTE HUNT, LIKE JANUZAJ – The negotiation with Insigne in fact ran aground there and at the same time Napoli has already begun to think about his replacement. An idea that was certified today by Adnan Januza’s agentj who reiterated as the former Manchester United striker and today at Real Sociedad (and who would technically cover the role of Insigne), is very much liked by Napoli who is also strongly interested in his contractual situation: “His contract expires in 2022, we are negotiating the renewal, but we are waiting for offers also in January. Contact with Napoli? I know of the club’s interest and he is ready for the challenge“. A welcome profile, not the only one, for a hunt for the replacement that has already started. If there is no turning point with the captain, at the end of the year there will be a real attacking revolution.