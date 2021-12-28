Naples, Antonio Condurro dean of pizza makers died: in his local film with Julia Roberts

Naples, December 27, 2021 – He died last night Antonio Condurro, dean of Neapolitan pizza makers, the last of the 13 children of Michele, founder of the homonymous pizzeria in Forcella, in the heart of the historic center of Naples.

Born in 1932, he would have turned 90 in February. His family members made the announcement with a post on the Facebook page of the historic pizzeria.

His club had been chosen in 2009 as a set for a scene from the famous film ‘Eat, pray, love’, where the movie star Julia Roberts was enjoying a pizza.

Condurro was 89 years old and was the last of the children of Michele Condurro, who opened the pizzeria in 1906. The funeral took place today at 13 in the church of Santa Maria Egiziaca in the Forcella district. The pizzeria ‘Da Michele’ is famous for its strong link with the Neapolitan tradition – only pizzas Margherita and Marinara are served – and has risen to international limelight thanks to the scene shot by Julia Roberts inside the club.

The historic headquarters of the pizzeria in via Cesare Sersale in the historic center of Naples, destination of hundreds of Neapolitans and tourists every day, today it will be closed “out of respect for a man of other times who is the history of our pizzeria – we read on the Facebook page of the restaurant – because without history there is no present or future and the homage, real and heard, it is a duty to those who have contributed to building beauty. Don Antonio he will always remain within the walls of his beloved pizzeria, where he has given happiness to many, thanks to a noble profession because it is done with hands and devotion to work “.

The homage of the President of the Chamber: “Maestro pizzaiolo”

“Naples says goodbye to Antonio Condurro, master pizza maker, witness of an ancient tradition of excellence. My most sincere closeness to his loved ones” wrote the President of the Chamber on Twitter, Roberto Fico.