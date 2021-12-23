Naples asleep and wasteful: Spalletti is in trouble for parties and championship races. And now the Maradona is a taboo | First page

Other than a peaceful Christmas. Napoli messes with the holidays. And if you wear them with your own hands. Indeed, one’s own head. The head of Juan Jusus, to be precise. It is he, in fact, who puts that impregnable ball behind Ospina that condemns the Azzurri to one unexpected and, why not, even incredible defeat – the third consecutive home! – which separates him by seven points from Inter and three from Milan. A very profound night of disappointment, then. Bitter night. Indigestible night, with struffoli and capitone that are already sideways.

Fantastic night, however, for Spezia who takes three important steps towards salvation and, who knows, maybe even towards the confirmation of Thiago Motta. Poor Naples, though. From the mountains to the sea in three or four days. From the sacred fire of Vesuvius brought to the San Siro lawn (as per the coach’s specific request), to the treacherous calm of this match against Spezia. Yes, still softly lying, half asleep, on the victory against Milan, Napoli for a while if he watches the game not even he was a very uninterested spectator. Strange Naples. Naples that is hard to decipher, sometimes. Naples which, with its slow, tiring, convoluted course, not a little favors the wishes of those in front of it. In fact, the Spezia thanks and limiting itself to being tidy, but also rigorous in compliance with the rules of its three-five-two makes a good impression. Okay, for at least half an hour the game tells little or nothing, but Spalletti’s troubles are more than that of Thiago Motta, who, despite the final victory, does not even know if he will still be part of this family tomorrow. In short, the changes of the blue coach do not produce much, still widower of young men who are called Koulibaly, Osimhen, Fabian and even Insigne, grappling with the most treacherous of enemies. In short, Politano, Mario Rui, Lobotka and Mertens in the field from the beginning, to Naples they give neither speed nor illumination. The blue geometry is too light and predictable. Perhaps also because Agudelo and Manaj cage Lobotka and then it’s up to Rrahmani and Juan Jesus to build for the low exits.

That’s how it goes, the game: it drags on boring and bored until, suddenly, after a couple of sparks of Mertens (but without consequences) Lo Spezia (38 ‘) draws the joker. That is, Sticks on set piece, Juan Jesus fishing in the penalty area, who with aim and perfidy scores the poor Ospina goal. An own goal, yes, but of quality. An own goal that brings La Spezia to paradise. Unexpected advantage, it’s true. Even undeserved? Perhaps, but it does not bring disturbances to Spezia, in need of goals and points as never before. Yes, but that own goal is also a slap in the face for Napoli which at this point has to make a move. In fact, at the start of the second half Spalletti leaves Mertens in the locker room and entrusts to Petagna the guide of the attack. But it is all of Napoli, which returns to the field with another attitude. After giving a time and a goal to the opponent, Napoli resumes the game and the match. It’s another team now. Mindful of what happened to him at San Diego against Empoli, Napoli want to straighten the result quickly. And it is above all Lozano to showcase itself. But immediately (49 ‘) he devours a goal with his right foot in semi-acrobatics; then he scores (54 ‘) but to no avail due to an offside by Politano; finally (63 ‘) with an empty goal he shoots and Elric saves everything.

And the spice? La Spezia defends itself, albeit, now, with greater effort and many risks. But it resists. And with Maggiore (56 ‘) the doubling ball is also missing. So that the ghosts of another night of storm and torments gather over Naples. With Spalletti on the bench doing what he can do: outside Zielinski and inside Ounas (70 ‘), then Elmas for Lobotka; finally Demme for Politano and Ghoulam for Mario Rui with nothing from the end. But that’s not enough. Let’s be clear: Napoli deserves the goal and as at this point, but if they then create three or four scoring and punctually then miss all of them, well, at that point it is only his fault. And now someone will also have to explain the reason for this new home defeat.

THE TABLE

Naples-Spezia 0-1

Scorers: 38 ‘pt aut. Juan Jesus (N).

Assist: –

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui (41 ‘st Ghoulam), Anguissa, Lobotka (33’ st Elmas); Politano (41 ‘st Demme), Zielinski (25’ st Ounas), Lozano; Mertens (1 ‘st Petagna). Herds Spalletti.

Spice (4-4-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Reca; Gyasi, Major, Kiwior, Batons; Agudelo (49 ‘st Colley), Manaj. Herds Motta.

Referee: Maxima of Termoli.

Booked: 19 ‘pt Maggiore (S), 47’ pt Mario Rui (N), 3 ‘st Kiwior (S), 5’ st Manaj (S), 30 ‘st Petagna (N).