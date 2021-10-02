Naples, at the Maschio Angioino on display David LaChapelle with 40 works

by Editorial staff, written on 02/10/2021, 01:09:13

Categories: Exhibitions

From 8 December 2021 to 5 March 2022, the Maschio Angioino in Naples hosts an exhibition dedicated to David LaChapelle, with 40 works including a site specific installation and some unpublished ones.

TO Naples comes the art of David LaChapelle with an exhibition specially designed for the city. The review, simply titled David LaChapelle, takes place in the Palatine Chapel of Male Angevin from 8 December 2021 to 5 March 2022. Curated by ONO contemporary art, by Vittoria Mainoldi and Mario Martin Pareja, produced by Next Exhibition, and organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Municipality of Naples, Cultural Association Dreams, Alta Classe Lab, Fast Forward and Next Event, the exhibition retraces the highlights of the American artist’s career, presenting forty pieces taken from the various significant periods of the artist’s career (from 1980 to today) offering a selection of unpublished works from the photographer’s archive, combined with iconic masterpieces and various previews .

The aim of the exhibition is to explore the acute representation that the artist makes of humanity in the time in which we live. The survey features works intended to help define LaChapelle’s role as one of the most fluent artists in the world. Fully aware of the creative artifice, LaChapelle’s images stand out for their ability to relate and dialogue with the manifestations of Western civilization on vast themes, from the classical Renaissance to the present day. Through his evolving style, the corpus of the photographer’s work communicates the fears, obsessions and desires of our contemporary society, increasingly elusive to easy categorization. Among the works on display are the seminal ones Deluge (2007), in which LaChapelle reimagines a biblical flood, setting it in Las Vegas, translating and making contemporary Michelangelo’s work of the Sistine Chapel, and Rape of Africa (2009) which sees the model Naomi Campbell in the role of Venus in a Botticellian-inspired scene set in African gold mines. Works from the vivid and engaging series will also be presented on display Land SCAPE (2013) and Gas (2013), still life projects in which LaChapelle assembles found objects to create oil refineries and service stations, before presenting them as relics in a land claimed by nature.

Finally, exclusively for the Palatine Chapel, some of LaChapelle’s hand-painted photographic negatives in the 1980s are exhibited, as the teenage artist explored the ideas of metaphysics and loss, against the backdrop of the devastating AIDS epidemic. These negatives will be part of an installation site specific and will enter into dialogue with LaChapelle’s most recent works, some presented for the first time on this occasion, in which the photographer is captured by a reverential awe for the sublime and by the search for spirituality, as can be seen in Behold (2017), a symbolic work of the exhibition.

David LaChapelle was born in Connecticut (USA) in 1963. He attended high school at the North Carolina School of The Arts. Initially enrolled as a painter, he developed an analogue photographic technique by hand painting his negatives to obtain an exceptional color spectrum, before developing his films. At the age of seventeen he moved to New York and, after his first photographic exhibition at Gallery 303, he was hired by Andy Warhol to work on “Interview Magazine”. LaChapelle, thanks to his talent, begins to expand the genre of photography: his tableaux, portraits and still lifes question the parameters of traditional photography and his work quickly gains many international recognition. In the following decades, LaChapelle became one of the most published photographers in the world: books such as LaChapelle Land (1996), LaChapelle Hotel (1999), Heaven to Hell (2006), Lost & Found and Good News (2017). At the same time, his work expands to the production of music videos, films and theater projects. His 2005 feature film Rize it was released in theaters in 17 countries. Many of his photographic and cinematographic works have become iconic archetypes of 21st century America. Think also of the illustrious personalities he portrayed including Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Benicio del Toro, Marilyn Manson, Elizabeth Taylor, Pamela Anderson, River Phoenix, Michael Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Hillary Clinton, Lance Armstrong, David Beckham. Over the past thirty years LaChapelle has exhibited internationally in galleries and museums including the National Portrait Gallery (London), the Musée de Monnaie (Paris), the Barbican Center (London), the Victoria and Albert Museum (London), the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Musée d’Orsay (Paris), Groninger Museum (Netherlands), Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome and Palazzo Reale in Milan.

The exhibition opens Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6.30pm. Closed on Sundays. Tickets: full 14 euro, reduced (over 65, under 12, affiliated, university) 12 euro, groups of minimum 15 and maximum 25 people 10 euro, school groups of at least 15 students 10 euro, reduced for students cultural heritage, history of art , institutes and academies 8 euros. Open ticket at the price of 16 euros. Free for children under 6 years old. For all the info you can visit the exhibition website.

In the picture: David LaChapelle, House at the End of the World, 2005, Los Angeles

Information on the exhibition

