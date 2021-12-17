Naples at work for after Manolas: Uduokhai and Mina like them, three low cost solutions in Italy | First page

Yesterday at home Naples it was very eventful. Kostas Manolas from 3 January will no longer be a blue player, the officiality of his has arrived outright transfer to Olympiacos, operation postponed for a few months since last summer he was really close to the same Greek club. Napoli will have to run for cover as soon as possible, given that at the moment the only central defenders available to Luciano Spalletti are Rrahmani and Juan Jesus, with Koulibaly temporarily injured and who could only return in February if the African Cup of Nations were to take place regularly. De Laurentiis is already working to reinforce that department and give Spalletti an extra man, strong in having disposed of a heavy salary like that of Manolas (4 million) and ready for an investment.

EYE TO GERMANY – There are many names in the notebook of the director Cristiano Giuntoli. At the top of the list is Felix Uduokhai’s. Born in 1997, under Augsburg, he is not experiencing a very happy personal moment. Only 3 Bundesliga games played since the beginning of the season due to injury, he is now stopped due to the positivity at Covid-19. It makes physicality its main feature, its value is about 15 million euros. Napoli follows him, is ready to speed up contacts and obtain more detailed information trying to snatch an opportunity.

DOUBLE COLOMBIAN TARGET – Two other profiles followed by Napoli for after Manolas are Yerry Mina And Jhon Lucumí. The two players are associated by nationality, both being Colombians. The first is a former Barcelona and currently in force at Everton. The English company will hardly let him go and to snatch him from the Toffees it will be necessary to shell out a considerable sum, at least 20 million. So here is what we think of a loan with the right of redemption, even if it is difficult for a club like Everton to accept this condition. Option that is also thought to get to Lucumí, but there have been no concrete contacts up to now. Class of ’98, it is owned by Genk, the Belgian company will not let him leave as early as January. In both cases David Ospina, compatriot of the two, could play an important role.

ITALIAN PROFILES – Napoli evaluates “internal” situations, studies in Italy options that Serie A already knows. At the forefront is Nicolò Casale, owned by Verona. Good start to the season, he also faced Napoli at Maradona playing as a left winger. The negotiation could be facilitated by the good relations between the Neapolitan club and Verona. In addition, his agent is Mario Giuffredi, who already has Mario Rui, Politano and Di Lorenzo owned by Napoli in the team. There was some contact, soon there could be an acceleration. Given the calm situation in the standings of Verona, the Azzurri hope to snatch a loan with right of redemption. Napoli started to follow closely too Federico Gatti in the last months. The defender has had a great exploit in this first half of the season at Frosinone and the price set by the Ciociari is around 7 million euros. The Napoli-Empoli axis always remains strong: a lot of deals have been made between the two teams in recent years and there may be yet another movement. Giuntoli, in fact, follows with interest Mattia Viti, central defender born in 2002. With his addition, he would avoid occupying the slot of the “Over 22” category in the Serie A list, so as to still have room for a possible left-back, Reinildo Mandava. The Italian idea teases a lot at Napoli, which in any case will have to do soon to be able to bring a new central defender in the squad as early as next January 3.