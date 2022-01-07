Naples, because the three quarantined players played. Now Serie A is trying to get out of the chaos: the 12th summit with the Regions and the government

Matches ghost, press releases of Asl, postponements intended to drag the dispute from the field to the courtrooms. But also players in forty who take to the field. On the day of the shooting, albeit lame, of the A league, the rules that football had given itself to carry on its show have revealed all theirs inadequacy. As well as the vertices of the balloon, which they do not have acted on time faced with a situation that was evidently criticism already after Christmas, when the championship was stopped and there would have been time and way to intervene. Now, however, football has started again, in total chaos. The first step of the Serie A League was to adopt a new protocol, along the lines of that used by Uefa: from now on the teams will have the obligation to take the field as long as have 13 players – also of the Primavera – available, including at least one goalkeeper. A piece, which will not be used to resolve the real issue at the origin of the confusion: the decisions of the health authorities. Because of this, Wednesday 12 January a Conference will be held State-Regions convened ad hoc, which will also be attended by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, and the undersecretary with responsibility for Sport, Valentina Vezzali. It is the last hope to get out of a situation that is now out of control.

The latest paradox took place on Thursday evening at the Turin Stadium. Zielinski, Rrahmani And Lobotka they regularly took the field in the challenge between Juventus And Naples, finished on a score of 1 to 1. The three Neapolitan footballers, however, had been quarantined by theASL of Naples 2 as they do not have the third dose and in contact with positive subjects. Why did they play anyway? The protocol that regulated the activity of the A league during the pandemic provides that the so-called “soft quarantine“, Introduced as early as June 2020 by the FIGC to allow the championships to be able to continue. If there is one or more positive in the team, the other players result negatives to tampons can continue to train And to play, staying at home the rest of the time.

It is a rule designed to prevent a single case of positivity from blocking matches and adopted in sports leagues practically everywhere. After the government changed the rules for the quarantines, however, the Asl Napoli 2 has decided to to intervene and block the three players without the third dose. Still, the quarantine was valid for them before as it is today. Napoli therefore decided yes to challenge the provision of the health care company and follow the protocol (but it is not clear if it was still in effect), knowing to risk at most one administrative sanction. Beyond the merit, however, the decisions of the Asl they have always surpassed the rules that football has set itself. The first case involved just one Juventus-Naples last year, when the blue team did not leave for Turin following a provision by the health care company. And in the end he got the chance to replay the game.

It is the precedent that has led to today’s chaos. For Lega Serie A, which has not ordered the postponement of any match, “the belief remains that the decisions of the various ASL, for various reasons, are illegitimate“. In this regard in via Rosellini filters “confidence to be able to play all the matches of the next day of January 9, finally overcoming the confusion generated by the provisions of the Local Health Authorities “. Beyond the League’s tough stance, politics too in the meantime it has moved to try to stem the chaos caused by the uncertainty of the rules and the different ones interpretations of the territorial Asl. “The government is working on an understanding between the Regions and the Lega Serie A to establish a regulation uniform, with precise criteria, regarding the dispute of the matches and the continuation of our top football championship despite the resurgence of the pandemic “, explained Thursday in a note Mariastella Gelmini, minister for regional affairs and autonomies. The theme will be treated Wednesday 12 January during the State-Regions Conference. It will be the real chance for the world of football to try to get out of one surreal situation.