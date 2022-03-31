Naples, De Laurentiis referred for non-compliance with the Covid protocol

The president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiisthe health manager Raffaele Canonico and society They were deferred by the prosecutor of the Football Federation “for having allowed a Lobotka, Rrahmani and Zielinski to have participated in the challenge Juventus-Napoli on 6 January despite the home quarantine ordered by the ASL “.

The federal prosecutor – reads the official note – “at the outcome of the preliminary investigation carried out in the disciplinary session, referred the president of Naples Aurelio De Laurentiis and the health manager of the Raffaele Canonico club to the Federal National Court, Disciplinary Section for not having done so to enforce or in any case for not having supervised compliance with the rules on health checks “.

In particular, the referral was decided “for having allowed or, in any case, not having prevented the players Stanislav Lobotka, Amir Rrhamani and Piotr Zielinski from leaving Naples for Turin by plane on January 5, together with the rest of the ‘team group’, and to participate in the Juventus-Napoli championship match on 6 January, despite the three players having been subjected to home quarantine until 9 Januaryas ordered by the ASL Napoli 2-NORD, with a note concerning ‘Measures to be adopted for positive TNF of some members of the SSC Napoli Squad Group’, communicated on January 5 at 17.01 “.

“The Naples – adds the FIGC in a note – it was deferred to answer by way of direct responsibility of the violation of art. 6, paragraph 1, of the Sports Justice Code in force, for the conduct put in place by President Aurelio De Laurentiis and by way of strict liability of the violation of art. 6, paragraph 2, of the current CGS, for the behavior put in place by health manager Raffaele Canonico “.