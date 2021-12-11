Naples, Elmas’ talent shines: message to Italy | First page

The victory of the Naples against the Leicester, in addition to qualifying as second in the group of Europa League, has led to the confirmation of many second lines that have shown that they can be in a great team like the Neapolitan one. We have seen the talent of Adam Ounas, the defensive attention of Juan Jesus and the power in the penalty area of Andrew Petagna. But what shone most of all was the talent of Eljif Elmas, who scored a brace.

A LESS RAW DIAMOND – Elmas in Macedonian it means diamond and on Thursday evening it shone as if it were for real. Since his arrival, in 2019, he had never had the continuity he is having in this season in which he is demonstrating all the qualities who had convinced the director Cristiano Giuntoli to pay 10 million euros into the coffers of the Fenerbahce to secure a crystalline talented boy only to be scorned. In the decisive match for the passage of the round in the Europa League, Spalletti had to do without many owners and the 22-year-old Macedonian did not regret the injuries, scoring a brace and unleashing a sumptuous performance varying across the board. The class of ’99, without a real defined position, played a role that in the defensive phase had the duties of a midfielder and in the offensive phase those of the attacking left winger. In modern football it is now a necessary quality. In the post game he said laughing: “I don’t know what my role is either.” The fact is that this year he was used as a midfielder, left winger, attacking midfielder and right winger. All roles ranging from the waist up, excluding the first striker, are almost always very useful.

THE THOUGHT OF ITALY – During the post-match Elmas also sent a message to Italy in view of the match on 24 March against her Macedonia, decisive to compete for a place in the World Cup in Qatar. The Neapolitan talent said: “It will be a difficult match for both, I hope it ends well for both teams even if it is not possible”. The Macedonian national team is not one of the strongest teams in these World Cup play-offs, but they are counting on Eljif’s great enthusiasm and talent to reach a historic milestone. In a somewhat unhappy period for the Azzurri, the growth of the midfielder is one of the positive notes for Spalletti and for the environment of Napoli, who can count on a diamond to be polished.