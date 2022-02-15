Naples, external emergency: who will replace Politano? The last

The first leg of the match is approaching Europa League between Barcelona and Naplesvalid for the sixteenths of Europa League. The blue club will try to remove the pass for the round of 16, but will have to overcome the team of Xavi.

The technician Luciano Spalletti is already evaluating what the training choices will be, taking into account the external emergency that has manifested itself with the double injury of Matteo Politano And Hirving Lozano.

Who holder on the right wing?

Strength game, the blue coach will have to fall back on an adapted for the right wing. There are several possible hypotheses: from Elmasfresh from an unconvincing test against Inter, a Malcuitwho often also held the role of senior winger.

Without excluding the card Adam Ounas, who entered the game against Inter in the final minutes and is certainly ready to give his contribution at least during the match. Definitely less conservative, but certainly surprising, is the possibility that Spalletti can rely on Dries Mertenswhich he could play paired with Victor Osimhen. All hypotheses that the technician evaluates and that he will dissolve only in the next few hours.

Napoli Insigne Mertens (Getty Images)

The last

For the rest, Spalletti can finally count on a complete group. Usually the ballot in the door between Alex Meret And David Ospina, with the Colombian who once again appears to be the favorite. Instead, the defensive line seen against Inter should be confirmed, unless it is decided to opt for a different line-up in light of the external situation.

In midfield, he could go back to being the owner Frank Zambo Anguissa seen the muscle injury of Stanislav Lobotka. The Cameroonian is the number one suspect pairing the median with Fabian Ruizobserved special at the Camp Nou.

Francesco Fildi