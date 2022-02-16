Naples, Fabian Ruiz enchants but can say goodbye: frozen renewal, here is the choice for the future | First page

Napoli dreams of the Scudetto also thanks to a Fabian Ruiz returned to extraordinary levels of returns. The Andalusian midfielder has returned to determine how in his first year in blue: he directs operations, gives assists to his teammates (3 in the league) and also finds the way to goal with good continuity (5 goals). About a Luciano Spalletti who found him the right place in the field and reaffirmed the necessary confidence after the last year between ups and downs. The present is too important with a great goal to try to achieve but there is no certainty of the future. Because that contract expiring in 2023 created a bit of apprehension among the Azzurri fans.

Listen “Naples, Fabian Ruiz enchants but can say goodbye: frozen renewal, here is the choice for the future” on Spreaker.

FROZEN RENEWAL– The new policy of the blue club on the subject of recruitments creates many difficulties in the negotiations for renewals. At the moment the discussion with Fabian is frozen and, without a new agreement, De Laurentiis will be forced to listen to the various offers that will arrive in the next summer transfer market session. The former Betis Sevilla has a lot of market in the Premier League: there are Arsenal and Manchester United as well as Newcastle which already had to collect a ‘no thanks’ in January. But Ruiz’s preference is all for a return to Spain, his goal is to wear the shirt of Real Madrid or Barcelona.