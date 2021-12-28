Naples, for Insigne maxi offer from Toronto of Mls

The Canadian team puts on a 5-year contract for around 10 million euros per season. The player seems willing to accept it, with Napoli losing him in June on a free transfer

The chances of a happy ending are less and less. No progress has been made in the negotiations between Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli for the renewal and now the forward is considering the Toronto Fc offer much more seriously. The Canadians have reiterated their interest in the player’s agent in recent days. The temptation is strong, the proposal is one of those that cannot be renounced – and incomparable – from an economic point of view: a five-year period of about 10 million euros per season plus bonuses related to goals and assists, starting next summer. Insigne, in fact, intends to conclude the sporting year in Naples in any case before moving. The start of the MLS is scheduled for March and before the start it will be necessary to deposit the signed contract.

Between toronto and naples – The first contact between the captain of the Azzurri and Toronto took place in early November. The club’s emissaries formalized the offer, which had been held on standby. The MLS does not have the attractiveness of the main European leagues, so Insigne took time to explore other opportunities, trusting however that Napoli would meet his requests. De Laurentiis, however, did not change his position: the offer remained at 3.5 million plus a bonus until 2025. A solution that did not satisfy the player who would like to sign, at the age of 30, the last important contract career.

a life for naples – Insigne’s experience with the Napoli shirt could therefore be drawing to a close. Raised in the nursery of the Azzurri, he trained with loans in Cavese, Foggia and Pescara, before being recalled to base in 2012. He immediately became a staple of the team, also obtaining the captain’s armband after the departure of Marek Hamsik. He has so far collected 415 appearances for Napoli, in which he scored 114 goals, one less than Diego Armando Maradona.

December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 13:39)

