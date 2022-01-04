Naples, four other positives at Covid: the official press release

NAPLES – The number of Covid positive cases continues to grow in Naples, preparing for the first engagement of the new year. The formation of Spalletti is engaged in the field of Juventus but it is in full emergency. After the positivity of Malcuit, has also arrived that of Mario Rui, a Primavera player, a member of the technical staff and a warehouse worker. Here is the press release that appeared on Napoli’s Twitter profile: “Following the round of swabs carried out this morning to the team group, the positive Covid-19 of the players Mario Rui and Boffelli (Primavera), a member of the technical staff and a warehouse worker emerged “.