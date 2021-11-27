Naples, hard-nosed Spalletti: ‘I clown? There are serious clubs and then there is Spartak. Insigne ok, on Mertens … ‘| First page

On the eve of Naples-Lazio come the statements of Luciano Spalletti, Neapolitan technician, at a press conference. Here are his words:

THE MOMENT – “This is a squad of a certain level and already in the first games, when Mertens was out, some players were missing in the middle of the pitch and we did what we wanted. Through the answers we give an imprint on the path we want to take . We don’t have to prove anything, we don’t have to get nervous, we don’t have something to overturn and we have to work seriously. We have a working method, we follow that method and every time we have to put something extra into it. It’s the levels that make the difference. and every time you have to be a higher level than the previous time without getting involved in controversy. It is clear that in all this if we go there to play the game with Spartak, knowing the weather and the stadium and then after 30 seconds we take a negative situation, the first one who has to take an exam is me. You can make many speeches but it is to find what reaches the individual players because sometimes a silence is more important uncle where one tries again what must be the behavior on the pitch and not the clichés by not making the gestures and not assuming the right responsibility “.

MARADONA – “Maradona is always in the thoughts of the players, not only of the sportsman in general who has been able to admire his deeds. The players would like to emulate him and retrace his greatness. In the songs they sing. It happened at the beginning in retirement this year, we had a dinner and songs about Maradona came out. It doesn’t matter whether he was a good example or a bad example, the greatest number 10, what becomes fundamental is the emptiness he left when he passed away. This feeling of empty, with space left for nothing, because then it was a total loss never seen in the history of football. He was the greatest of all. I played against him once and I remember very well what he created for us in terms of team difficulty . Perhaps to understand the depth of his soul it should not be looked at even when he was playing football, but it should be listened to when he sang to capture the soul, the depth of the person. The humblest, most normal people who have work ato with him they felt at his level. It’s his greatness, to mix with normality among normal people. “

THE IMPORTANCE OF NAPLES-LAZIO – “This match takes on a different weight because we come from 2-3 results that were not what we wanted and because we have a team of our level in front of us. It is part of those seven properties in the condominium. What we need to do is have a continuous attention, a continuous realization of the proposed football and where to take it by working in a correct and serious way day after day without letting oneself be overturned by what is the result of the match. Many times there are episodes in matches that give a sharp turn. “

SPARTAK MOSCOW – “As for the handshake, I see this concern, this passion to want me to change but I don’t care. Every time I call my mom at 90 she tells me to stay as I am. I’ve been to Russia, there are real people that have a behavior of the serious ones, like decent people. There are serious clubs that know how to be in European football and then there is Spartak that can do what they want, but it is different from other clubs. As far as I’m concerned I can to say that the offenses are done in person, not through tweets, doing as I did by not shaking his hand. The Inter players hugged me at the end of the game, from the first to the last, you have all seen that which is not interested in anyone “.

INSIGNE AND FABIÁN RUIZ – “From a physical point of view he is available, he did all the training and I saw the Insigne that I want to see. Fabián is fine too.”

ERRORS IN MOSCOW – “I should have not conceded a goal at the beginning of the match. The doubt remains and in the end it is right to take responsibility. I’m sorry to have conceded the goal immediately. I didn’t do my job very well in that case. The first 10 minutes the team has to hold up , we have been too soft and we try to raise these levels, make less comfortable decisions in possession, keep a few more balls under control even if others press you to take them away and go faster in physical duels. Such as Zielinski in Milan he snatched it from the opponent and the goal came out “.

CHANGE DURING THE RACE – “In my opinion knowing how to do something different even during the match is an added value. The line is thin between creating something different and creating confusion in the team. My gaze is now beyond the fence, strong European teams know adapt, we start in one way and then they change something. The use of one player or another determines it. Then there is the downside where we too lose certainties. A subtle balance, however, I am convinced that having more solutions is a benefit”.

SARRI – “He is a difficult opponent. Here they saw how good he is at organizing team play, in keeping the team short, the web of tight passages, grabbing the position in the space on the pitch, having the perception of where to go wrong . They are fine, they proved it this week in Russia. It will be a real, high-level match. “

OSIMHEN – “Osimhen is a somewhat unique player because he is complete. He can improve technically, refine his technique, but it is difficult to find someone like him. Mertens from a technical and positioning point of view does not make a mistake, but if he has to make a breakthrough. 60 meters, keeping a bludgeoned ball in front is different. But if a ball talks to the limit it always puts it where it wants. We lose characteristics but we acquire others. The goal is to be at the top with the characteristics we put on the field. another type of quality. We are calm and follow the path we have traced “.

DEMME – “He’s fine, however, the days he stayed at home have a cost in terms of performance. He stays with us and we take him into consideration, he has different characteristics and he knows everything about the midfielder’s work, he knows the subject very well. sooner or later, but it will be of the match “.

ELMAS – “He’s a nice person, always smiling. Often I have left him out but he keeps the same face, doesn’t look at you differently or greets you a little worse. In my opinion he is a midfielder, a playmaker, from inside lines. But since he has this continuity of running and availability he can play anywhere. But he gives his best on the pitch, from under the striker, midfielder, attacking midfielder. The person he is becomes fundamental. “

DEFENSIVE PHASE – “It is part of those things to improve, those levels I was saying before. When you analyze the matches the discussion becomes complete, you analyze a phase of pressure, of construction, of the line, of how to steal the field. That is the fundamental thing, do not leave space between the defense and the halfway line, otherwise problems will come. We have to be short. “

CHAMELEONTIC NAPLES – “I think it is an advantage to be able to change form during the race in progress. There are few distances that you go to assume, you can do as happened in the last game. In my opinion we need to work even more in depth, however, I will be repetitive, but it is one more thing “.

OFFENSIVE PHASE – “I am not fond of numbers but we have scored goals. If you go specifically, it is true that we have to improve something because you have to believe more in the game to get inside the field by perfecting the quality in the narrow spaces between defenders and midfielders. You have to put your hand and do something more “.

MERTENS – “When you ask the central defender who he would like to score, the most visible one answers. Mertens escapes, I hope it can work against the manager who put him in that position as well. We coaches depend on the results of the players.”