Naples hires Reggie Lynch

Kim Lee1 hour ago
Gevi Napoli Basket announces that it has hired the American Reggie Lynch Center.

Born in Edina, in the US state of Minnesota, class of 1994, Lynch is a 208 cm center with great verticality and explosiveness.

After his high school years in his hometown, Lynch played for the universities of Illinois St., from 2013 to 2015, and of Minnesota, from 2016 to 2018.

In the following season Lynch played his first year in Europe playing for Kalev / Cramo, making a season of 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, 17.1 of evaluation, winning the Estonian Championship and also doing well in VTB.

In 2019-2020 he plays with the Urania Milano shirt, in Serie A2, playing a season of 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks on average per game, for an overall evaluation per game of 14.7.

Lynch later moved to Russia where he played the VTB League with Lokomotiv Kuban. His season is 9.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, holding a 13.6 rating, once again in double figures.

Reggie Linch then started this season with Iraklis Thessaloniki, in the Greek top flight. Before moving to Naples, his stats see an average of 12 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and an impressive 3.5 blocks per game.

