Naples if you are there … beat a shot!

Yesterday the first edition of the Maradona Cup: will take place on 14 December at Msool Park of Riyadh, capital ofSaudi Arabia. To compete for the trophy dedicated to the memory of Diego Armando Maradona they will face the Boca Junior and the Barcelona. The news bounced around the media around the world (and it couldn’t be otherwise).

Of the Naples (and from Naples) no trace. I do not know the reasons and details of this sporting initiative (we will deepen), for now it appears as yet another wasted opportunity. And they start to be a little too many. The latter, however, is particularly painful (and symbolic).

Missed (or postponed?) Gift

Of course, no indictment, it is not my philosophy of life, but only an attempt to understand why certain dynamics are repeated with sickening repetitiveness. Are they the result of an appropriate strategy? Of disorganization? Lack of adequate budgets? Of disinterest? Of selective sympathy? Help us understand, but please don’t hide behind the usual alibis, consistent as tissue paper.

Because among the many examples taken from the pile, it would be enough to mention the statue question: in Argentina one – beautiful – stands out in front of the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, to Naples we can boast, in addition to the inevitable interviews self-referential, an investigation by the prosecutor’s office. Or if you prefer the museum? Last but not least, the lack of the Napoli shirt on the coffin of Maradona, already by right one of the symbolic images of this new millennium.

On June 22, among the ideas – economically sustainable – suggested to the Napoli Soccer Sports Society, I put forward the proposal of a St. Paul living room of stars. What better time to start this “new course” with the game in memory of Diego Armando Maradona, one of the more charismatic sportsmen And representative of history (I leave a who you want the strongest footballer palm, for Diego now reductive).

Among family members, former teammates, opponents, professionals and artists (not only Italians), the seats of the authority stand would not be enough. What a showcase, what a party! Instead … they will dispute it in Saudi Arabia.

We await answers, serious and honest.

Quality operation

There Napoli Soccer Sports Society it is not the most successful team in Italy (and in Europe). It probably never will. Certainly not soon. No drama. Personally, I don’t expect cluster trophies. You are a fan of Azzurri for love And vocation, and not because winning is the only thing that matters. But while waiting to raise some trophies (even the cups as far as I’m concerned) the Naples it can give life to a quality operation, more appropriate than ever in the current panorama (not just sports).

The Naples you become a leader in style and elegance, and in this field there are no excuses (Orsati and top player on duty): society and the city have the potential. From t-shirts to press conferences, details are taken care of and extremely high and international quality standards are established. The company’s image would benefit (and also the turnover).

For example, why not think about the annual calendar of the Naples as al Pirelli calendar sport? A product that goes beyond the seasonal connotation and becomes an object of worship, art, collectibles. A moment awaited and presented with the necessary honors, winking at the glamor and worldliness, and not relegated to one of the many press conferences (because, in fact, indistinguishable from that of the other teams).

Dreams and visions

The news (wound) of the Maradona Cup (without Napoli) is still fresh. We do not know the (possible) initiatives envisaged by the company and the Municipality. Whatever they are, this episode becomes a watershed, and not yet another talk show topic. I take the liberty of proposing them to the president Aurelio De Laurentis, defined by many as a visionary, to give life to a new historical phase of Naples.

To begin with, invite Paolo Sorrentino. Who better than a visionary and international director like Sorrentino he can tell, through his gaze, the special relationship that binds Naples to his team. Among other things, his new feature film, It was the hand of God, has become the Italian film proposed for the next awards Oscar in the category best international film (the five official candidates will be announced on February 8, 2022).

All less than twenty-four hours from the announcement of the Maradona cup.

The moment of truth

I seem to remember that, until recently, during the celebration of the wedding, before the final pronouncement, those present were asked to speak or be silent forever.

It is the moment of truth (the year and the signs are unequivocal). If you really don’t want to “act” at least keep silent forever. Starting with that horrible scream about the return of the opposing goalkeeper. It does not honor the tradition of St. Paul, but above all the memory of Maradona.

