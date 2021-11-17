“Naples, I’m afraid: the news we had hypothesized has arrived”. Chaos among the fans

“Naples, I’m afraid: the news we expected has arrived“, Gianluca Vigliotti, journalist close to the events of Naples, to the microphones of Radio Goal on Kiss Kiss Napoli, the official broadcaster of the Neapolitan club, highlighted: “During the week, in my “Bar Sport” program, the appointment of Paolo Valeri for next Sunday’s match againstInter. But I’m afraid for Napoli, I’m afraid. The appointment of this referee was not needed for the important challenge of the Meazza “. The reporter highlighted: “Napoli historically always suffers in Milan”.

“It will not be easy for the Neapolitan team, especially with this referee designation which continues to perplex me. I expected it and it happened, unfortunately”. Gianni Improta, former Napoli player, to the microphones of the same broadcast he highlighted the pressure suffered by the referees at the Meazza: “Historically in their stadium the Milanese have always been helped by referees, but Napoli need not fear anything, this year they are a great team “.

The debate on the referee designation then moved to the network and to the telephone lines of the official Napoli radio, the Azzurri fans did not take kindly to the designation of Valeri, considering the nefarious precedents with the referee of the Rome section.