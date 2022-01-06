“Naples in an emergency? Almost all of them were owners”

TURIN – “Missed an opportunity? No, it was a direct match, they had almost all the starters, they had four players out and we didn’t have six in the first leg, these things happen . We were imprecise and hasty, then after the draw we put pressure but then we played less ball. The ranking remained unchanged, but we have one point more than the first round “. Like this Merry comments on the 1-1 draw between Juve and Napoli, hit by many absences due to Covid. “We needed more clarity and serenity near the goal, but in any case we played well against a good Napoli which created some difficulties for us”, the technician added to Dazn.

Allegri: “We will shorten the ranking”

“The performance of the boys was good. Since Ghoulam had only played 34 ‘it was normal to put the Church on his side. Dybala? He has been standing still for quite a while, has had the injury and is now recovering. He has had a good half hour, he is recovering the condition “ Allegri continued, who then concludes: “It was important to win for shorten the ranking, we did not make it but we will do it later. The goals are few, only 28. We need those of the midfielders, but slowly we will get there. Rabiot has entered well tonight, but the insertion with the half wings must be improved along with the accuracy in the last meters. We have to improve but the goals will come, we have to grow further. “