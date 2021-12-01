Naples, Insigne and that captain’s phrase that turned out to be a prophecy

Today captain, nine months ago a prophet. This is the story of an outdated speech, of a monologue to be reread carefully as the fundamental passage of an old book kept in the cabinet of a championship now gone and consigned to history: it was March 3, and after having collected the rigor of a incredible 3-3 at the last breath, in the 95th minute, Lorenzo Insigne he first indulged in a public outburst of anger mixed with disappointment upon returning to the locker room, only to utter intense and constructive words in private to his companions – together with Ghoulam – which went something like this: «We are a championship team and instead we are here to fight for the sixth-seventh place. It is not possible”. That day the Naples met Sassuolo himself, and therefore today’s opponent, and to think back those phrases sound almost like a kind of prophecy: the blues are first in blissful solitude with 3 points ahead of the Milan , and although it is still early to make certain calculations and certain definitive arguments, it is clear that they are among the most authoritative candidates for the title. […]

Countdown

Calm, however, is a virtue that must never be lacking in this delicate moment: both as a team, because the Naples is trying to shake off the problems collected in bursts in the last period to keep up with the rock of the Milanese, both personal. That’s right: in a month Insigne will officially become a free captain. A zero parameter: if Christmas will not infioch a gift package with the renewal, and therefore if the agreement with De Laurentiis will continue to be unknown, from 1 January 2022 Lorenzo will be able to sign for any club. Strange situation in one of the most exciting moments of his long blue life. That of a championship team: as he said.

All the insights in today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport-Stadio