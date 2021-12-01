Naples, Insigne and that captain’s phrase that turned out to be a prophecy
Today captain, nine months ago a prophet. This is the story of an outdated speech, of a monologue to be reread carefully as the fundamental passage of an old book kept in the cabinet of a championship now gone and consigned to history: it was March 3, and after having collected the rigor of a incredible 3-3 at the last breath, in the 95th minute, Lorenzo Insigne he first indulged in a public outburst of anger mixed with disappointment upon returning to the locker room, only to utter intense and constructive words in private to his companions – together with Ghoulam – which went something like this: «We are a championship team and instead we are here to fight for the sixth-seventh place. It is not possible”. That day the Naples met Sassuolo himself, and therefore today’s opponent, and to think back those phrases sound almost like a kind of prophecy: the blues are first in blissful solitude with 3 points ahead of the Milan, and although it is still early to make certain calculations and certain definitive arguments, it is clear that they are among the most authoritative candidates for the title. […]
Countdown
Calm, however, is a virtue that must never be lacking in this delicate moment: both as a team, because the Naples is trying to shake off the problems collected in bursts in the last period to keep up with the rock of the Milanese, both personal. That’s right: in a month Insigne will officially become a free captain. A zero parameter: if Christmas will not infioch a gift package with the renewal, and therefore if the agreement with De Laurentiis will continue to be unknown, from 1 January 2022 Lorenzo will be able to sign for any club. Strange situation in one of the most exciting moments of his long blue life. That of a championship team: as he said.
