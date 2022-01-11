Naples, Insigne injury: here is the result of the exams

Insigne injury: the press release from Napoli

“The Azzurri are preparing the match against Fiorentina for the eighth final of the Italian Cup scheduled for Thursday at the Maradona Stadium (6 pm).

After a first phase of activation and bull, the group played a themed game, inactive ball and tactical exercise.

Osimhen carried out personalized work in the field after completing the post-Covid-19 visits process at Pineta Grande. Victor carried out the scheduled check-up with Professor Tartaro and Doctor Santagata. The blue striker is doing well and will join the group in the next few days, working with the support of a specific mask.

Insigne following the muscular problem encountered in the match against Sampdoria underwent instrumental tests which revealed one low-grade distractive injury of the right adductor brevis muscle. The player has already begun the rehabilitation process “.