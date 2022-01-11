Naples, Insigne injury: here is the result of the exams
Lorenzo Insigne, as we have told you in recent days, he was injured during the match between Napoli and Sampdoria. The blue company has issued a statement on the conditions of its striker specifying that it is a low-grade distracting injury.
Good news, however, on the Osimhen front. The Nigerian striker could return to the group in the next few days, therefore it is likely that he will be called up already in the match scheduled for Monday 17th against Bologna.
Insigne injury: the press release from Napoli
“The Azzurri are preparing the match against Fiorentina for the eighth final of the Italian Cup scheduled for Thursday at the Maradona Stadium (6 pm).
After a first phase of activation and bull, the group played a themed game, inactive ball and tactical exercise.
Osimhen carried out personalized work in the field after completing the post-Covid-19 visits process at Pineta Grande. Victor carried out the scheduled check-up with Professor Tartaro and Doctor Santagata. The blue striker is doing well and will join the group in the next few days, working with the support of a specific mask.
Insigne following the muscular problem encountered in the match against Sampdoria underwent instrumental tests which revealed one low-grade distractive injury of the right adductor brevis muscle. The player has already begun the rehabilitation process “.
Napoli, Insigne injury: recovery times
Lorenzo Insigne reported a low-grade distracting injury. The danger of a long stop for the Napoli striker has therefore been averted.
Insigne is expected to remain in the pits for 15-20 days, unless there are surprises, it will return after the break at the end of January. At the moment, therefore, Insigne should return to the field in the match against Venice scheduled for February 6th. He will miss the matches against Bologna, Salernitana and Fiorentina in the Italian Cup.