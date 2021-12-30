Naples, is hunting for the defender: attempt for Tuanzebe, proposed Min-jae Kim | First page

A defender, preferably low cost. Napoli are working to replace Kostas Manolas, who has chosen to return to Greece at Olympiacos, but will hardly do so with a first-tier central. Cristiano Giuntoli was instructed from above not to spend too much, to exclude a substantial investment in January, postponed to the summer. Among the names that the Azzurri are evaluating is that of Axel Tuanzebe, 24-year-old English of Congolese origins in force at Aston Villa but owned by Manchester United. At Villa Park he is experiencing a season on the sidelines (only 685 ‘played between the Premier League and the Carabao Cup), for this reason he could start with the beginning of 2022. Napoli asked for him on loan, thereo United is making its assessments.

ALTERNATIVE – Another name to consider, proposed by some intermediaries to Naples, is that of Min-jae Kim. The 25-year-old South Korean international is a 190-centimeter giant owned by Fenerbahçe, which last summer took it from the Chinese of Beijing Guoan for about 3 million euros. Very strong in the aerial game, in the league he played 17 games, while in the Europa League he scored 6 out of 6. A granite profile, not much media coverage. Certainly low cost.