Naples is made for Tuanzebe: a deal in definition. Transfer market news

The Naples has in hand the new defender to give to Luciano Spalletti to increase the squad in view of the second part of the season: it is Axel Tuanzebe . The doors closed for Kim of Fenerbahce, the managers of Napoli have decided to sink the blow for the 24-year-old defender owned by Manchester United (on loan to Aston Villa this year). Between supply and demand the parties found a meeting point e an agreement was found between Manchester United and Napoli on the basis of an onerous dry loan . Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club will pay a check from five hundred thousand euros . In these hours we are proceeding with the exchange of documents: Axel Tuanzebe will be the first purchase of the Napoli winter transfer market.

Who is Tuanzebe, Napoli’s first purchase in 2022

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1997, and moving to England at the age of 4, Tuanzebe soon joined theManchester United Academy. Central defender with a robust physiognomy, and considered one of the best youth academy prospects of the Red Devils, Tuanzebe also garnered the award of best young player of the club in the 2016/2017 season. In the first team, Tuanzebe made his debut on 29 January 2017, in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Wigan, launched by Josè Mourinho. In total, the defender boasts 37 official matches with Manchester United. Since August he was on loan at Aston Villa, where he took part in 11 meetings between the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. Now Spalletti is waiting for him.