“Naples is not Italy, it is another country. What a regret the missed Scudetto in 2018 “

Jorginho, Chelsea and national team midfielder, gave an interview to France Football.

In Naples it was fabulous. It is not Italy, it is another country. I don’t know if the same passion for football exists elsewhere. I loved that city and that team. After six months there I started to impose myself, but I made the biggest mistake of my career. I went on vacation to Iceland and Brazil and stayed for 30 days. On my return I got injured and lost my seat. Benitez was right to reject me, today I would never make that mistake again.

The arrival of Sarri then changed everything. The new coach had brought with him his protégé in my role, Valdifiori, and I was ready to leave, but then he gave me a chance and I fit perfectly into his game system. We’ve done a terrific job together for three seasons. It was fantastic, even if I carry with me the great regret of not having won the Scudetto in 2017-2018.