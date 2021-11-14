“Naples is not Italy, it is another country. What a regret the missed Scudetto in 2018 “
The interview with France Football: “Sarri had brought Valdifiori and I was ready to leave. I loved that city and that team “
London (England) 06/07/2021 – Euro 2020 / Italy-Spain / Uefa photo / Image Sport in the photo: Jorginho
Jorginho, Chelsea and national team midfielder, gave an interview to France Football.
In Naples it was fabulous. It is not Italy, it is another country. I don’t know if the same passion for football exists elsewhere. I loved that city and that team. After six months there I started to impose myself, but I made the biggest mistake of my career. I went on vacation to Iceland and Brazil and stayed for 30 days. On my return I got injured and lost my seat. Benitez was right to reject me, today I would never make that mistake again.
The arrival of Sarri then changed everything. The new coach had brought with him his protégé in my role, Valdifiori, and I was ready to leave, but then he gave me a chance and I fit perfectly into his game system. We’ve done a terrific job together for three seasons. It was fantastic, even if I carry with me the great regret of not having won the Scudetto in 2017-2018.