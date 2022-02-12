“Naples is the right choice, Maradona is creepy! Everything is easy thanks to Mertens, people are like in Seville. On Xavi and Barça …”

Fabian Ruiz, Napoli midfielder, gave an interview to the official channels of UEFA, retracing his career and years in blue: “My first football memories were near my house, around my neighborhood, with my brother who is six years older than me. After school I always went to play with him and his friends. In street football, you learn immediately. mischief, playing with the greatest made me grow quickly and I took advantage of this immediately when I started my professional career at Betis, where I started at age 8. I have good memories because that kind of street football is something you he is lost nowadays. Sometimes you miss seeing those children playing in the street. We used the park benches as doors, we marked them with stones. These memories are really beautiful. “





The arrival in Naples



“Once renewed, I continued to play for Betis until the end of the season. Then Ancelotti became manager of Napoli, so I felt interest grow because he said I was the first option. He got in touch with my agent and the club. The interest that the club and the coach showed for me made the decision easier. Coming to a club like Napoli, with all its history, its fans, the stadium, was a step forward for me. when I arrived here, they showed me, from day one, every time I enter the Napoli stadium, on the street, I see how people live football here. They gave me the opportunity to play in Europe, to be among the great in Italy and the truth is that it was an easy and right decision “.





The first year in blue



“The first year, with the language, being away from family and friends, was a radical change. But I was lucky to find a great dressing room, great companions who are now friends. This made me adapt more easily, Thanks to everyone. But above all to Mertens, with whom I spent almost every day of that first year. He’s the one who took me out, introduced me to Naples, took me to dinner. Day after day I quickly learned Italian and I adapted quickly. Naples is in the South, like Seville, two very similar cities where people transmit warmth, closeness, to make you feel at home. Then I made friends here and thanks to them everything became easier “.





Playing at the Maradona



“It’s like goosebumps. Being able to experience this city, this football, this stadium, due to the importance that Naples has for the whole world, for the history of Maradona, is a unique sensation, especially when we play in Europe. ‘crazy how you hear people singing the Champions League anthem from the other side of the city, a feeling that can only be explained by those who live it “.





Idol Xavi.



“Xavi for me was one of the players to follow for everything he did. For how he jumped the line with a pass, I tried to learn from him. There is no one else like him, but I try to take inspiration from the qualities of each player I see and bring them on the pitch “.





Towards the Europa League.



“European nights are special, for us it is an important thing, it gives us the necessary energy to play because we know that it is very important for Napoli. Now we have a difficult rival like Barcelona, ​​we know that, but we dream of going far in this competition. because for Napoli and for us it is very important. And a good challenge at the same time. We have a good team, we are doing well and we think we can face them on the same level. Barça have great players, even if they are not doing as well as in the past , but now they have strengthened in the winter, taking very strong players who will help them. We know it will be a difficult round, we have to stay focused for 180 ‘. We hope that in the end the balance will tip our side. “