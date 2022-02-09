Naples, Juan Jesus a “problem”. Giuntoli risen after the massacre

The Naplesan important slice of the Scudetto will be played against Inter. The Neapolitans, despite the many absences that have decimated the staff of Luciano Spalletti, are in the middle of the Champions League area and are also fighting for the title. Merit, among others, also of Juan Jesus. The Brazilian has replaced in an excellent way a champion like Kalidou Koulibaly, one of the best performers in the world in his role. And here then, paradoxically, Juan Jesus could prove to be a problem for the Tuscan.

With the return of Koulibaly, the main candidate to remain on the bench is Juan Jesus. But how to leave one of the fittest players out? Of course these are problems that every coach would like to have. Better to displease someone with too much abundance than to count on men who are counted and, perhaps, of not excellent levels.

Who is coming out the absolute winner is Cristiano Giuntoli. The Sporting Director had been massacred for the purchases of the various: Rrahmani, Lobotka, Petagna and of Juan Jesus himself. Luciano Spalletti has reassessed them all a bit and the manager, finally, is receiving the consensus that had been denied him in the past.