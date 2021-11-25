“Naples-Lazio? For me it will never be a normal match … “

Guaranteed qualification, even if it is still to be seen whether in the second round or the sixteenth of Europa League . There Lazio from Sarri however, he did his duty, beating Lokomotiv 3-0 in Moscow with a brace from a penalty from Immobile and a goal from Pedro. “In the first half the pressure was strong enough, they were aggressive and sometimes foul – said the technician to Sky Sport – When we went out, we found the space. After the advantage, the game went downhill, they gave us more meters and we were good at exploiting them: after the 1-0 the scoring was a lot“.

Sarri on the next match against Napoli

“Pedro he’s a phenomenal player, when he has these nights, these games, he can change everything. It is normal that this is the case, we can have all the levels of optimization we want, but in the end, quality makes the difference. We made five changes compared to Saturday, but we had an extremely competitive line-up. Zaccagni deserves to play more continuously, Basic played an excellent match. We have received some extremely positive news, but this was probably the decisive challenge of a very difficult group. The qualification has arrived, now let’s see if we can earn direct access to the round of 16. Heartbeat for the Naples? I have a bit of a heartbeat thinking about how my boys are going to get out of this game. Then against Napoli it will not be a match like any other, this is evident“.