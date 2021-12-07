Naples-Leicester, the sale does not heat up despite low prices and 50% discount

The sale of tickets for the Europa League match does not heat up Naples-Leicester, which will take place on December 9, 2021 at 6.45 pm at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Despite the reduced prices and 50% discount to those who were with the Legia, there is ample availability in all sectors, even the popular ones.

These are the prices and details provided by SSCNapoli:

Posillipo stand € 75.00

Grandstand Nisida € 50.00

Grandstand Family Adult € 15.00 / € 5.00 (under 12)

Yours € 35.00

Upper curves € 20.00

Lower curves € 10.00

There are no reduced fare tickets, except for the Family Tribune sector.

On the occasion of this competition, SSC Napoli has reserved a discounted rate of 50% for all those who are in possession of a ticket for the last home match of the Uefa Europa League, Napoli vs Legia Warsaw.

To take advantage of the discount, you must enter the “typographic” number of the Naples vs Legia Warsaw ticket as a promotional code. Those who have purchased the ticket by uploading it digitally to the fidelity card, will have to enter the fidelity card number. Entering these numbers will “unlock” the discounted rate of 50%.

For this event, the capacity of the facility will be reduced in compliance with current legislation.

For the first 48 hours, the sale will be reserved for Napoli vs Legia Warsaw ticket holders and voucher holders. The latter, to take advantage of the priority in the purchase, can go to the authorized points of sale or connect to the following link

https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

enter, in the “PROMOTIONAL CODE” field, the number of the 12-digit fidelity card (044 …) used to subscribe to the season ticket for the 2019.20 season. In this way, the “padlock” will be unlocked and you can proceed with the purchase.

At this stage, only one ticket can be purchased for each transaction.

After that, the free sale will begin. Every fan can connect to the Ticketone website and buy the ticket online. Each fan can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets. Once the purchase procedure is completed, the fan will receive the title in digital format (pdf) by email, it will be possible to print it and show it at the entrances of the stadium.

Also for the free sale it will be possible to buy the coupons at all Ticketone authorized points of sale.

This is the list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?did=445

User change will not be allowed.

This is the link to purchase the coupons

https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

The online purchase can also take place by uploading the title on your fidelity card.

This mode of sale requires that the access ticket be associated with the fidelity card which must be used both to enter the identification number at the time of purchase, and to access the stadium turnstiles by reading the bar code.

The seat assigned to the stadium will be indicated on the placeholder document, the printout of which is available at the internet address:

For tickets loaded on a card

https://sport.ticketone.it/post-order

by entering the information requested on the page and proceeding, on the next page, through the Print Placeholder link.

The placeholder document must be printed and presented at every request of the control staff present at the stadium, but the placeholder document, alone, does not represent a valid entrance ticket.

In fact, to access the stadium, it is essential to bring your loyalty card and the placeholder document and an identification document with you.

Please note that access to the Stadium is allowed only to spectators with a ‘reinforced’ Covid-19 green certification, hereinafter the “Reinforced Green Pass”, as well as by the provisions contained in Legislative Decree 26 November 2021, n. 172; this provision does not apply to children under the age of 12, as well as to subjects in possession of suitable medical certification of exemption from the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. At the following link it is possible to consult the procedures for acquiring green certifications.[AdP1]

The Enhanced Green Pass must certify:

the successful anti-Sars-CoV-2 vaccination;

the healing from Covid-19, with the simultaneous termination of the isolation prescribed following the Sars-CoV-2 infection;

the successful recovery from Covid19 after the administration of the first dose of the vaccine or at the end of the vaccination cycle.

The QR-code relating to the Enhanced Green Pass, in paper or digital format, must be shown to the personnel present at the access gates to the Stadium for appropriate checks, together with a valid identity document. Before getting in line, spectators should prepare the required certification to facilitate verification by the staff in charge.

SSC Napoli may legitimately prevent access to the Stadium for spectators who are unable to produce the Enhanced Green Pass, without incurring any liability for any reimbursement, indemnity or other compensation.

Access to the Stadium must take place in an orderly manner, in compliance with the instructions given by SSC Napoli through its staff, in order to avoid gatherings.

Each spectator will have their body temperature measured and will not be able to enter the Stadium, despite possession of the Reinforced Green Pass, in the event of a body temperature above 37.5 ° C. Disinfectant gels for hand hygiene will be made available to spectators.

Spectators must wear the mask correctly for the duration of the event. Inside the Stadium it is mandatory to maintain the safety distance and, in any case, to occupy only the seat assigned to each spectator, shown on the ticket.

At the end of the race, in order not to create crowds, the outflow will be contingent and regulated by the security personnel. Therefore, the public is invited to stay in their seats and wait for the stewards to indicate the exit.

Failure to comply with the protocols may result in sanctions by the competent authorities.

Lastly, SSC Napoli reminds its fans to read and scrupulously comply with the requirements set out in the Stadium Regulations and the Code of Conduct.