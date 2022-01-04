Naples, “Lorenzo Insigne will play next season in Toronto, goodbye to Serie A”

Lorenzo Insigne will play in Canada next season. His farewell to Serie A is not official, but the Napoli striker will play in Toronto from next season. The blue 10 he would have written down his desire to leave Naples for Toronto starting next summer: the decisive meeting, immortalized by a video, in a Roman hotel, with the directors of the Canadian club. The blue captain would in fact have accepted the pharaonic proposal of 11.5 million per season until 2028 plus 4.5 in bonuses against a renewal with reduced salary by the Neapolitan club. “If he goes to Canada now he will no longer play in a competitive league. As if he were permanently hanging up his shoes. Even if this nail is golden ”says Dino Zoff to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “But this is my thought, I cannot judge the choices of others”, explains the former world champion.