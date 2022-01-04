Sports

Naples, “Lorenzo Insigne will play next season in Toronto, goodbye to Serie A”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Lorenzo Insigne will play in Canada next season. His farewell to Serie A is not official, but the Napoli striker will play in Toronto from next season. The blue 10 he would have written down his desire to leave Naples for Toronto starting next summer: the decisive meeting, immortalized by a video, in a Roman hotel, with the directors of the Canadian club. The blue captain would in fact have accepted the pharaonic proposal of 11.5 million per season until 2028 plus 4.5 in bonuses against a renewal with reduced salary by the Neapolitan club. “If he goes to Canada now he will no longer play in a competitive league. As if he were permanently hanging up his shoes. Even if this nail is golden ”says Dino Zoff to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “But this is my thought, I cannot judge the choices of others”, explains the former world champion.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Serie A overwhelmed by infections: Salernitana blocked by the ASL, towards the postponement of one or more matches. Over 70 positive footballers: the list

next

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Will I support Napoli or Milan tomorrow?” D’Ambrosio has no doubts

3 weeks ago

Esposito: “I apologize to everyone. It is useless to look for justifications. It is said that…”

2 weeks ago

“The photos I haven’t posted …”

November 26, 2021

“Mute”. And post the World Cup and the Champions- Corriere.it

December 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button