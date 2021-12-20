Naples, lovely remains

Spalletti’s scream at Massa when the time is up – “Bastaaa !, Bastaaa!” – a rash of suffering and anxiety. Those of a Napoli to which the Var (Giroud’s active offside, here we go again) had just returned the victory at San Siro and which was closing with Malcuit on the right, Rrahmani (the best in the field) and Juan Jesus in the middle and Ghoulam in support to Di Lorenzo. The lovable remains. The least probable Napoli of the year, an invention of the cynical and cheating destiny that was able to interpret the only possible match: defense to the bitter end, with the final to the beautiful sailor, and counterattack.

We haven’t seen AC Milan-Napoli on the bill since August, but something else. When five starters per team are missing on the same occasion – due to injury or for other reasons, almost all protagonists (and don’t come and talk to me about enlarged companies and technical equivalences) a minor sight in which organization and quality necessarily leave room for good intentions, urgent classification and fear; a play that teaches how to overcome obstacles the imagination helps a lot.

It was therefore not a question of a championship challenge in the strict sense – Pioli was right – but of a significant passage of the season, which at this moment says Inter, even without conveying anything definitive. Inzaghi has a lot on his side: enthusiasm, optimism, stability, health, solutions, and goals. First of all, he has the moment. Only the points counted last night to keep hopes and ambitions alive. And Napoli put them in cash it didn’t have Vesuvius inside, as his coach wished, but who gave an encouraging demonstration of seriousness and commitment. Milan have done much less than they should and could: they are struggling with the first crisis of men and games: Kjaer, Rebic, Leão, Calabria and Hernandez are not replaceable, not all at once.

