Naples: Mapei Stadium has a cursed atmosphere! Coming back and other injuries

Very latest on Napoli after the match against Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium: still injuries for Spalletti’s team and a comeback suffered in the final game.

The Mapei Stadium has a cursed atmosphere for Napoli, with comebacks suffered and games that seem to never end. At 70 ‘the Azzurri were 2-0, then between errors, injuries and controversies Sassuolo drew and even risked winning. At 93 ‘Nasca al Var called Pezzuto at the on field review for a foul by Berardi on Rrahmani from which the goal of Defrel’s sensational 3-2 was born.

Spalletti had already been sent off for protests in the action of the 2-2 goal, when before the foul by Demme that determined the punishment of Ferrari’s equalizer, Napoli complained about an intervention on Rrahmani.

Injuries have also made the evening difficult, and push Napoli to get down. Insigne stopped at half-time due to a hardening in his left calf, then, after Scamacca’s goal that reopened the game, Koulibaly was released with a problem in his left bicep.

Napoli seemed to be in control of the game, Mertens had thought about dragging the Azzurri. Substance and quality, after all it is enough to line up 140 goals to be impressed. There is no age that holds and it would be appropriate to reflect on that contract expiring in June. Giuntoli in the pre-match glossed over: “It’s not the time to talk about it.” Mertens on the pitch made a difference once again as long as he was on the pitch. In the first half Napoli in Reggio Emilia had not managed to unlock the game, they had a sensational opportunity with Zielinski who wasted his right in the small area on a perfect bank of Di Lorenzo’s header.

Mertens swayed with his classic movement, stepping out of the line, attacking spaces, sometimes even spreading out to open the field to his teammates. The right idea was missing, the right opportunity, even clarity in some choices. The urchin from Leuven in the first quarter of an hour of the second half had brought Napoli to the land of victory, with his hand in both goals. Dries intercepts Traorè’s short pass to Ferrari, then Zielinski serves Fabian Ruiz the ball of his fifth goal of the season. The Spaniard is the midfielder who has scored the most from outside the box in the five main European leagues. Dries then scored his fifth goal of the season, checking from the outside and throwing a diagonal on the opposite post.

Napoli felt with the game in hand, then it escaped him allowing Sassuolo to believe in the comeback with the help of fresh forces from the bench. It’s the second time away, even in Milan Spalletti’s men had gone ahead.