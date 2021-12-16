Naples, medals for 40 years of medical degree, Zuccarelli: “Proud of colleagues who have always honored the oath!”

In attendance for a ceremony that fills with pride the board of directors of the order of surgeons and dentists of Naples and province. To the Augusteo Theater one of the most heartfelt moments by doctors was held today, because it is the celebration of a life spent in the service of the health of citizens. 450 people accepted the invitation, doctors who in 2020 received the medal for the coveted milestone of 40 years from graduation. A ceremony that in the midst of the pandemic it was not possible to organize, for obvious reasons of prudence, and which therefore today concerned those who graduated in 1980.

«Our history is our pride, beyond the Hippocratic Oath, the delivery of Lifetime Achievement Medals is one of the moments we care about most, because the spirit of our Order lives in the personal stories of each of our awarded colleagues. The profound meaning of this profession ”says the president of the medical order Bruno Zuccarelli.

To be rewarded, he recalled again Zuccarelli, are those doctors who “are part of a formidable and generous patrol of colleagues, who have practiced for many years and with unchanged passion a profession, of which we are proud, despite the problems deriving from an increasingly difficult social, human and economic context and complex, made, if possible, even more severe by the pandemic from COVID-19“. Special guest was the teacher Peppe Barra, who entertained the audience with the verve that distinguishes him.