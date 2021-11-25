Naples, news arrives on Victor Osimhen. Skriniar’s nice gesture

Victor Osimhen has already been discharged. The Napoli striker, operated on his face after the bad injury suffered during the match against Inter last Sunday, has returned home, where he will take a rest period, waiting to return to training.

Victor Osimhen: the update on his conditions

“Victor Osimhen was discharged from the clinic on Thursday morning Ruesch and returned home, where he will observe a rest period of at least 10/15 days and then it will be re-evaluated ”, this is the note of the Neapolitan club.

During the operation on his face, cheekbone and left eye socket, they were applied to him six plates and eighteen titanium screws. The prognosis is 90 days, but the player’s will is to recover as soon as possible to be useful to the Naples and to the Nigerian national team in view of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Naples, Victor Osimhen wants to shorten the stop

The early return home is the signal that the player and the blue medical staff are convinced that recovery times can be halved. After a few days of rest, Osimhen will resume exercising in the gym and running a Castel Volturno, with an appropriate protective mask.

“It will depend on the boy’s reaction“, The words of the surgeon who operated on him, Gianpaolo Tartaro.

Napoli, Victor Osimhen: Skriniar’s gesture and thanks to Inter

On social networks the defender of Inter Milan Skriniar, protagonist of the fortuitous clash on the pitch, sent a video message to the player: “Hi Victor, good luck and I hope to see you again on the pitch soon. Come on, champion ”.

Napoli itself thanked the Nerazzurri for their availability after what happened on Sunday: “Napoli and Doctor Raffaele Canonico thank Inter and in particular the CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Doctor Piero Volpi, in addition to the staff of the Niguarda in Milan, for their precious and immediate collaboration on the occasion of Victor Osimhen’s accident “.

OMNISPORT