Naples, OFFICIAL: injury to Insigne. Exams ok for Osimhen, back in the group with the help of the mask | First page

Through the official website of the Naples today’s training report arrives with two important news coming from the infirmary. Good news for Osimhen, while it stops Lorenzo Insigne who suffered a muscle injury during the match against Sampdoria.

THE REPORT

Morning session for Napoli at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri prepare the match against Fiorentina for the eighth final of the Italian Cup scheduled for Thursday at the Maradona Stadium (6 pm). After a first phase of activation and bull, the group played a themed game, inactive ball and tactical exercise.

OSIMHEN – Osimhen carried out personalized work in the field after completing the post-Covid-19 visits process at Pineta Grande. Victor carried out the scheduled check-up with Professor Tartaro and Doctor Santagata. The blue striker is doing well and will join the group in the next few days, working with the support of a specific mask.

INSIGNE – Insigne following the muscular problem encountered in the match against Sampdoria underwent instrumental tests that revealed a low-grade distractive lesion of the right adductor brevis muscle. The player has already begun the rehabilitation process.