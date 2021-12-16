Naples, OFFICIAL: Manolas is from Olympiacos! Welcomed by delirious fans in Greece VIDEO | First page

Arrived in the summer of 2019, the experience of Kostas Manolas with the shirt of Naples he found his conclusion. The former Roma defender officially returns home to Greece. To tell the truth, he already returned yesterday, with a flight from Capodichino airport. The player’s will is decisive for the success of this operation.

THE FIGURES – The official status has also arrived from theOlympiacos who announced the return of Kostas Manolas in Piraeus, where he already played between 2012 and 2014 before moving to Rome. The signing of the contract will bind him to the new club for three years with the salary that should rise from 4 to 1.5 million per season. A postponed transfer, given that Manolas was one step away from Olympiacos himself this summer, but nothing more has been done. Napoli will collect about 2-3 million euros and above all it will lighten the salary with the player who “cost” 4 million per season. The will of the player who had repeatedly expressed the desire to return to Greece was decisive.

ARRIVAL AT OLYMPIACOS – Manolas has already undergone and passed the medical examinations this morning. The player is also arrived at the Olympiacos headquarters where he was greeted by hundreds of fans who sang and lit smoke bombs to celebrate their purchase. The now ex Napoli to answer raised a club scarf, addressing the same supporters.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF NAPLES – From 3 January, with the opening of the repair market, Manolas will be able to officially switch to Olympiacos. Meanwhile, here is the announcement from Napoli: “SSC Napoli announces that it has reached an agreement for the sale of Konstantinos Manolas’ sports performances to Olympiacos. The same will be formalized and will become effective with the opening of the transfer window in January 2022 “. The video of the arrival: