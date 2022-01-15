Sports

Naples on Tagliafico! Contacts with Ajax for the Argentine full-back, the situation

Naples on Tagliafico! Contacts with Ajax for the Argentine full-back, the situation

Check the name of Ajax’s Tagliafico for Napoli

The Naples look for a left back to deliver to Luciano Spalletti and in the last few hours contacts with theAjax for Nicolas Tagliafico, a player that the blue club had also looked for in previous transfer sessions (click here for the exclusive of CalcioNapoli24 last August). Sky Sport announces it, below the focus of the journalist and market expert Gianluca Di. Marzio on his website.

Latest Naples market

Naples on Tagliafico

“Napoli’s interest in the Argentine born in 1992 is concrete, but the negotiation with Ajax is complicated, despite the former Independiente and Banfield expiring in 2023. Definitive signs are expected mid-week to understand the real feasibility. of the operation.

Who is Nicolas Tagliafico

“After winning the Copa América with the Argentine national team last summer, Tagliafico played 13 games in this first half of the season at Ajax. In Amsterdam he arrived in 2018 after winning the Copa Sudamericana with the Independiente shirt as captain , and in the Netherlands he scored 14 goals and provided 20 assists in 152 appearances overall.

Argentine with an Italian passport, Tagliafico boasts 36 appearances with Seleccion, with which he made his debut in 2017 and then took part in the 2018 World Cup and the last two editions of the Copa América “

