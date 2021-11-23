Naples, Osimhen, after the operation. Successful intervention
Professor Tartaro’s intervention ended at lunchtime in a clinic in the Campania capital. The Nigerian misses both AC Milan and the entire Africa Cup
The operation on Victor Osimhen, which began in the morning at the Ruesh clinic in Naples, after the multiple fractures to the face suffered Sunday in the match against Inter Milan ended around lunchtime. From the team of Professor Giampaolo Tartaro, who intervened on the cheekbone and on the orbit of the left eye of the blue attacker, filtered that the intervention would have been perfectly successful. While the player was in the operating room a message of encouragement from Napoli appeared on social media: “Forza Victor”. The same entourage says that the attacker is very down, because the Africa Cup is compromised: the prognosis – as Napoli officially communicates with a tweet around 3 pm – is very heavy, because he will be out for about 90 days. He will therefore miss both the championship match with Milan (if Spalletti wished it a few minutes earlier in the press conference), and the African Cup.
This is the press release from the blue club: “Victor Osimhen was operated on this morning by Prof. Tartaro, assisted by Dr. Mario Santagata and in the presence of Dr. Canonico, for an operation to reduce and contain multi-fragmentary and displaced fractures of the malar bone. , of the zygomatic arch and pommel, of the floor and lateral wall of the orbit, and of the diastasis of the frontal-zygomatic suture. The synthesis of the bone abutments was done with titanium plates and screws. The player is well and will remain in observation for a few days. The prognosis is estimated at about 90 days “. What will Spalletti do now?
