Naples, Osimhen, after the operation. Successful intervention

The operation on Victor Osimhen, which began in the morning at the Ruesh clinic in Naples, after the multiple fractures to the face suffered Sunday in the match against Inter Milan ended around lunchtime. From the team of Professor Giampaolo Tartaro, who intervened on the cheekbone and on the orbit of the left eye of the blue attacker, filtered that the intervention would have been perfectly successful. While the player was in the operating room a message of encouragement from Napoli appeared on social media: “Forza Victor”. The same entourage says that the attacker is very down, because the Africa Cup is compromised: the prognosis – as Napoli officially communicates with a tweet around 3 pm – is very heavy, because he will be out for about 90 days. He will therefore miss both the championship match with Milan (if Spalletti wished it a few minutes earlier in the press conference), and the African Cup.