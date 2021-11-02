Naples, Osimhen summoned by Nigeria for the next engagements

NAPLES – Now it’s official: Victor Osimhen was summoned by the Nigeria for the next November engagements. The “Super Eagles” must play the last two games of qualification for the 2022 World Cup in group C, where they are currently leading with 9 points. Osimhen could play the last match with Napoli on 7 November at the Maradona Stadium against Hellas Verona, before joining his national team for the matches against Liberia (11 November) and Cape Verde (16 November). However, the Nigerian striker is currently stopped due to a contracture of the right gastrocnemius, but he should recover in time.