Naples, Osimhen with the protective mask: all the details

VOLTURNO CASTLE – The Naples prepares for the home match against Spezia after the away victory against Milan which allowed Spalletti’s eleven to join the Rossoneri. Meanwhile, good news arrives from Castel Volturno regarding Victor’s recovery Osimhen. The Nigerian striker, in fact, received the protective mask after the surgery for the injuries sustained in the game clash with Skriniar in the match on November 21 against Inter and can return to move on the field with confidence. Dr. Ruggiero led a team of professionals in the realization of this prototype. In fact, the team also included the engineer Ruggiero, doctor Bruno Carrubba and professor Tartaro under the supervision of Doctor Canonico. The mask is made of kevlar and carbon, cooked with a vacuum technique at 180 °, with a micrometric precision below a millimeter. Thanks to this process, the fracture lines on the left side of the face are discharged, with the support points pivoting on the right side of the face.