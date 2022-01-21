Naples, Ospina in a group: owner with Salernitana?

Naples: the latest on Ospina

David Ospina has definitively disposed of the physical problems who had not allowed him to take the field in the last few outings. The Colombian goalkeeper today carried out the entire training session regularly in a group with his teammates and will therefore be at Spalletti’s disposal in view of Sunday’s match against Salernitana.

At this point, the feeling is that he can immediately return to the owners, just like Insigne and Osimhen, to the detriment of Meret, Elmas and Mertens respectively. Napoli can smile again with all these recoveries: in fact there are only Koulibaly and Anguissa, still in the African Cup, unlike Ounas who instead returned in the last few hours after the elimination of Algeria.

Without the two Africans still busy with their national teams, the Azzurri will settle down with Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Mario Rui in defense and with the Fabian-Lobotka couple in the median. Forward there will be, as mentioned, Insigne, Zielinski and Lozano behind Osimhen.