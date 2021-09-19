Naples, Photo Shoot remembering Julia Roberts in “Eat, Pray, Love”

Naples, 19 September – In this same period of the first half of September 2009 in Naples at the historic Pizzeria of “Michele in Forcella“Italian filming of”Eat, Pray, Love“,”Eat, pray, love”Of the film directed by Ryan Murphy, based on the personal memoirs of Elizabeth Gilbert and starring Julia Roberts. Next to her, Javier Bardem, Richard Jenkins, James Franco, Billy Crudup and Viola Davis also appeared in the cast of the cult film. In the autobiographical story, Gilbert represents her life in her thirties, with an unconvincing family life, the consequent divorce from her husband and the existential undertaking of a long journey through the expanses of the world and the depth of herself.

In the film Julia Roberts, in the role of the protagonist Elizabeth, who has arrived in Italy visits Rome and then Naples where she confides in her friend at the table “I am in love: I am having an adventure with my pizza», While eating the delicious”Margherita Pizza“At the old restaurant in via Sersale,

The Antica Pizzeria Da Michele , started by the Condurro family in 1870 in Naples. That scene is also remembered via social media on the FB page “Naples in the Cinema“At the address https://www.facebook.com/napolinelcinema/videos/1977113245645847/ . After 22 years, on 15 September 2021, that cinematic moment was taken as a reference, in homage to the history of the seventh art that so often touched Naples, in the reproduction starring the beauty artist Oksana Krupka, flanked by the sociologist and journalist Antonio Castaldo, here as an actor, in the shooting of photojournalist Tatiana Petrenko.

Oksana Krupka “OksBeautyArtist“Was born in Ukraine 30 years ago, graduated from the University of Culture and Arts in Lviv, a beautiful woman from western Ukraine who has experienced the Polish and Austro-Hungarian domination throughout her history and preserves central and eastern European traits in her architecture , Italians and Germans. The beauty artist Oksana after the initial work experience in a beauty salon went to live in Germany from where shortly after she left for Italy where she fell in love with local beauty, people and lifestyle, music and food, nature and culture. “During my stay in Italy I managed to open my own business, working and loving my job for 6 years. In my dreams and projects for the future there is a large beauty studio for personal care from the tip of the toe to that of the eyelashes“.

For Tatiana Petrenko «photography is not just a job, photography is a way to express oneself. In my opinion, no two photographers are alike because each person is unique!“

The sociologist and journalist Antonio Castaldo noted that “around the irresistible gastronomic circular shape of pizza, history and art, cinema and photography, peoples and cultures, particularism and universalism, were synthesized in an artistic moment for the professional growth of Oksana and Tatiana, and, given the extraordinary historical circumstances of world health emergency, also underline the incipient return to the joy of living in the desired full restart after the painful period marked by Covid-19, in Naples and throughout the world“.

