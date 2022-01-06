Naples: Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka on the pitch despite the ASL ban. Because?
The three players had been quarantined by ASL 2 in Naples, but they took the field against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Napoli refers to the protocol established by the Football Federation in June 2020 and to the “Soft quarantine”, which allows the movement from home to work even for unvaccinated (but with a negative buffer)
SERIES A, COVID EMERGENCY: THE NEWS MINUTE BY MINUTE
The Naples, in the match against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, he also deployed on the field from the first minute Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka And Amir Rrahmani. If in a normal context this information would have no ambiguity, after the decisions of the Asl 2 of Naples, however, it is necessary to specify precisely the reasons for the choice and why it requires particular attention. Let’s reconstruct what happened: the Asl 2 of Naples had in the past few hours quarantined the three players as cases of contact with Covid positive (teammates) and because they lacked the third “booster” dose of vaccine (and with the second dose more than 120 days ago). Despite this, however, the three players took to the field as starters. Because? On the one hand, Napoli conforms to protocol established by the football association in June 2020, which also allows unvaccinated people to be able to move from their home to work, provided they present a negative swab performed within 48 hours prior to work (this is the case with Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka that, both before leaving for Turin and this morning, they did not test positive for Covid-19 after the round of swabs. On the other hand, he thinks he is sure that he has made the correct choice as it has not yet been five months since the administration of the second dose for the three players, it is therefore impossible for them to do the third (the administration of the third dose after four months can only be done from 10 January).
A fourth player on the pitch in Turin without the third dose
read also
Juventus-Naples 1-1. HIGHLIGHTS
Furthermore, according to what our editorial staff gathered, it turned out that in addition to Lobotka, Zielinski and Rrahmani, a fourth Napoli player took to the field Thursday night at the Allianz Stadium despite not having the third booster dose. In his case, however, the quarantine had not been ordered. The reason is to be found in the non-uniformity of judgment of the various ASLs: the ASL Napoli Centro 1 (which manages the residents of the city of Naples) decided for the fourth player (whose name is not filtered), unlike the three players. mentioned above for which it was the ASL 2 (which manages all the inhabitants of the province of Naples, and not those residing within the city) that decided to block their departure.
What Napoli and the three players risk
read also
A new protocol: “With 13 negatives you play”
Napoli, however, considering it necessary, opportune and lawful to deploy the three players, did not however respect the indications of a local authority such as the ASL. For this, the club may face an administrative penalty. It should be remembered, however, that at this moment the FIGC and the Government are speaking precisely on the ASL issue (the meeting will take place on Wednesday), to try to find a uniformity of judgment with respect to the many cases present in the Serie A clubs. from a sporting point of view, on the other hand, respect for the protocol is contrasted with the violation of a provision of the ASL: there are no similar precedents so it is difficult to predict what might happen.