Naples: Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka on the pitch despite the ASL ban. Because?

The Naples, in the match against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, he also deployed on the field from the first minute Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka And Amir Rrahmani. If in a normal context this information would have no ambiguity, after the decisions of the Asl 2 of Naples, however, it is necessary to specify precisely the reasons for the choice and why it requires particular attention. Let’s reconstruct what happened: the Asl 2 of Naples had in the past few hours quarantined the three players as cases of contact with Covid positive (teammates) and because they lacked the third “booster” dose of vaccine (and with the second dose more than 120 days ago). Despite this, however, the three players took to the field as starters. Because? On the one hand, Napoli conforms to protocol established by the football association in June 2020, which also allows unvaccinated people to be able to move from their home to work, provided they present a negative swab performed within 48 hours prior to work (this is the case with Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka that, both before leaving for Turin and this morning, they did not test positive for Covid-19 after the round of swabs. On the other hand, he thinks he is sure that he has made the correct choice as it has not yet been five months since the administration of the second dose for the three players, it is therefore impossible for them to do the third (the administration of the third dose after four months can only be done from 10 January).