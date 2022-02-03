Naples, shoulder dislocation for Lozano during Mexico-Panama: he risks a long stop

Bad news for Hirving Lozano and therefore for the Naples: the Mexican striker got hurt at the shoulder in the national team, leaving in tears on a stretcher during the world qualifiers match against Panama. After a clash with Murillo, in the 67th minute, Lozano collapsed to the ground complaining of a severe pain in the right shoulder, who was immobilized by Mexican doctors when the player left the field. Lozano was then transported to a hospital in Mexico City. This morning the Naples confirmed that it is a dislocation: “Following talks with the medical staff of the Mexican national team regarding the health conditions of the player Hirving Lozano – in fact, an official note from the blue club states – we inform you that the same reported a dislocated right shoulder, subsequently reduced. The player will be re-evaluated upon his return to Italy “.

An additional problem in a difficult season for Lozano who had already hurt his neck in the national team last July, then the head and facial trauma in December against Leicester and the positivity at Covid at the end of the year. Now this new tile that could keep him away from the fields for a long time, also making him miss the Europa League matches against Barcelona.

LUMBALGIA FOR TUANZEBE, OUNAS DOES NOT NEGATIVIZE

Morning session for Napoli at the Konami Training Center in Castel Volturno towards the match against Venice scheduled for Sunday at 15 for the 24th matchday of Serie A. Work on field 2 for the team. After a first phase of bull and game with the little doors, the group played a themed game and tactical exercise. Tuanzebe worked out in the gym for low back pain. Meanwhile Ounas ended post Covid visits with negative results.