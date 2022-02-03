Naples, shoulder dislocation for Lozano: the press release

Naples: Lozano injury, the latest

First the neck injury always in the national team, then the hard clash with Leicester and now a new problem that has forced to go out even on a stretcher during last night’s match against Panama. In fact, after about 66 minutes of play Lozano had to give up due to a severe pain suffered in the right arm.

Bad fall for the former PSV who immediately felt he was hurt. He left the field immediately, aided by the doctors and holding his arm with the other hand. After the first checks carried out in the hospital, there was talk of a possible dislocation so it was. Naturally El Chucky will therefore be unavailable for the match against Venice where, at this point, Elmas and Politano will play a starting shirt probably to support Zielinski and Insigne, behind one between Mertens and Osimhen, with the latter slightly ahead at the moment as indicated in our probabilities.