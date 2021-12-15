Naples: Sky takes stock of injuries, possible good news

The Naples does the damage count in view of the clash at the top against the Milan. The team of Luciano Spalletti she met today in Castelvolturno to prepare for the match against the Rossoneri and the attention cannot but be on the infirmary.

To take stock of the situation is the editorial staff of Sky Sports, which seems to leave a glimpse of some recoveries in view of Sunday’s postponement. He could do it Eljif Elmas, exited prematurely in the match against Empoli due to a strong contusion. A little more caution on Piotr Zielinski, suffering from flu symptoms but who could be enlisted for the match against Milan. Trust also on the conditions of Mario Rui (muscle fatigue which, according to the same source, could be overcome) and for the captain Lorenzo Insigne.

REGGIO NELL’EMILIA, ITALY – DECEMBER 01: Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium – Citta ‘del Tricolore on December 01, 2021 in Reggio nell’Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images)

On the other hand, the conditions of Fabian Ruiz and of Stanislav Lobotka, while it is Kalidou Koulibaly that Victor Osimhen they will certainly not be in the race.

Francesco Fildi