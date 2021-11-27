Naples, Spalletti attacks Spartak Moscow and pays homage to Maradona

In view of Naples-Lazio, Luciano Spalletti spoke at the press conference: “The match against Lazio it takes on a different weight because we come from these two or three results that were not what we would have liked. And also because in front of us there is a team that is at our level: the Lazio is part of those seven condominium properties. What we must always do, however, is continuous attention, evolution and continuous realization of the football we have proposed and where we want to take it. We have a method: we have to do it through that method there, putting in something more each time, reaching a level that is always higher than the previous one, without getting nervous, getting involved in controversy or letting ourselves be overturned by the result of a match. Because it is not said that the work done is all to be thrown away, if a match is wrong “.

Napoli-Lazio, Spalletti recovers two important pieces

Spalletti will obviously have to do without Osimhen with the Lazio, but can count on two important recoveries: “Insigne And Fabian I am at your complete disposal. They did the entire training session in groups and with great intensity. Osimhen? Victor is a unique player, he has all the qualities, characteristics, he is complete, he must improve and refine the technique, but then he has all the others: it is difficult to find others. Mertens technically and in the positioning he is not wrong, but for other things it is different: if he gets a ball and shoots, he can put it wherever he wants. Some characteristics are lost, others are taken, but it is important to be at the top for what we have on the pitch. Petagna it has still others, we are well matched, for now we work correctly while remaining calm ”.

Naples, Spalletti’s touching words about Maradona

Two days ago was the anniversary of the death of Maradona, who passed away last year. Spalletti he declared that he is always in the thoughts of Neapolitan footballers: “Some would like to emulate him too, to retrace his greatness. At the beginning of this season we all had a dinner together, different from the established patterns and the songs of Maradona. It doesn’t matter if he was a good or a bad example, or if he was the top ten in football: what is essential to know is the emptiness and embarrassment he left when he passed away. Maradona it was the greatest of all: I played against it once and I remember very well what he created us. To understand the depth of his soul, perhaps he shouldn’t be looked at even when he was playing football. But it must be listened to when he sang: there you could understand the soul of the person. He made the people around him feel great: this was the level of his person ”.

Spartak Moscow-Naples case: Spalletti attacks

Step back, to defeat in Europa League against it Spartak Moscow. Luciano Spalletti returned to the failure to greet a Rui Vitoria and on the tweet of the Russian club that defined the Tuscan coach as a “clown”: “I notice the care and passion in wanting to change me, but I don’t care. Every time I phone him my mom tells me: ‘Nini, never change, stay as you are’. And then I’ve been there in Russia: there are real people, who have a behavior of those serious and decent people. There are serious clubs that know how to be in European football. And then there is it Spartak, who decides he can do what he likes: they are different from other companies. As for me, I can say that if you want to say something to someone you tell them, it doesn’t matter to tweet or say I’m nervous. Anyway, later Inter-Napoli they all came to hug me, and they were all the ones who understood that I had managed badly in my past in the Nerazzurri. Everyone has been seen and yet has not been reported, because evidently he is not interested in anyone “.

