Naples, Spalletti: ‘Osimhen reminds me of Van Basten. Scudetto? We will try until the end. The whistles at the Olimpico … ‘| A league

Luciano Spalletti, coach of the Naples, speaks on the sidelines of the Casa Corriere initiative of the championship: “First place? Now everyone expects us to be at those levels, us first. We are well at the top and we want to stay there but it is clear that we cannot guarantee the result. we can guarantee it is the performance that we have to demand from ourselves. Once a dividing line has been drawn there is no turning back. We want to give continuity. The team still has room for improvement and I am confident that we can do more. His Majesty Koulibaly will be missing on Sunday but I have a team of professionals able to make up for his absence “.

ON OSIMHEN – “Reminds me of Weah. It’s arguably less technical, but equally strong from a quality standpoint. It also reminds me of Van Basten but he is more technical. Osimhen is young and he can reach those levels there. ”

ON THE SCUDETTO DREAM – “We have an important jersey to fill with important things. The intention is to always feel good about ourselves and try to win games. Any failure is a missed appointment. We will try to win as many games as possible, then if there are stronger teams we will see it. But we will try game after game until the end. ”

ON THE WHISTLES AT THE OLYMPIC “I have a clear conscience. Whoever pays for the ticket has the right to whistle. But I would never take my son to insult an adult at the stadium because it is from these behaviors that one derives the legitimacy to do something else. bad and I think bringing children to witness similar behavior is depressing. ”