Naples surprise: Nandez asked for Cagliari

NAPLES – Other than left exterior. Or rather: in the tour on the Ferris wheel of the January market, the Naples has rekindled the spotlight on a man already sought in the past: Nahitan Nandez . A midfield lion who in the last two seasons with the Cagliari he played mainly on the right but for his technical-tactical skills and athletic abilities he also plays perfectly as a midfielder and low top. In the two and three of the median. Name in sight and also on the cover, considering the great experience gained with the Boca and the Uruguayan national team in spite of the 26 years just turned, who for a certain period conquered the news for a flirt that never materialized with Inter and which recently was also linked to the Turin . Something is moving, in short, it is no mystery that Cagliari is willing to negotiate: and so, after a series of fruitless summer winks, Napoli returned to ask for information. Series, with interest; but with the usual stakes: the formula is always the same, loan with right of redemption . Without prejudice to an alternative option: if the blue club were to sell a midfielder and therefore monetize, then the story would change. The name of the possible exit? Between the explosion of Lobotka and the ransom of Anguissa to be exercised by June, the only transferable package is – or rather it would be – Demme . And not for demerits.

Naples market, a question of formulas

So, the last (old) idea: Nandez, we said. A suggestion that returns and that indeed the ds Giuntoli has never closed in the drawer of the archived stories: the problem is more than anything else linked to the modalities, and therefore to the margins of maneuver at the moment required: Napoli would like him and have asked for him on loan with the right of redemption, but Cagliari is still oriented to obtain at least twenty millions since its sale and continues to think about the redemption obligation. On certainties, more than on hypotheses. At the moment this is the case, or thereabouts, but the situation is constantly evolving also because the saga of the Nahitan adios has been going on for quite a while and in the meantime Demme’s position could change: without prejudice to Anguissa e Fabian, in the current hierarchies in front of him there is also Lobotka.

